FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild temperatures around for a little longer

Good Sunday evening, everyone. As advertised, we had a milder and nicer day after a chilly Saturday across the Ozarks. After morning lows in the 40s, some passing high clouds didn’t stop us from pushing highs back into the lower 70s across much of the area. Looking ahead, the cold front that was northwest of us the other day is now on top of the Ozarks.

After it was northwest of us on Saturday, our next front is right on top of us and will stick around for the next couple of days. (KY3)

With some returning moisture meeting up with this front, we’ll see some partly cloudy skies return from Springfield south to start Monday morning out. After the morning drive, partly sunny skies should overtake the rest of the Ozarks. Lacking any upper-level energy and sufficient moisture, it looks as though Monday will be dry for us.

Even with returning moisture bringing clouds back for Monday, indications keep us dry for the day ahead. (KY3)

Even with some returning clouds, Monday will start cool before we see mild temperatures return for the afternoon. After morning lows in the upper 40s, highs will top out in the middle 60s around the Springfield area. Some areas could be a little cooler to the northeast of Springfield while some spots south of town could be a few degrees warmer. Nonetheless, it will be mild again for Monday.

While a little cooler, we'll stay mild for Monday with highs in the 60s. (KY3)

With the front still around for Tuesday and some upper-level energy coming in from the west, we’ll see an increase in clouds on our Election Day Tuesday. While the morning looks dry overall, the upper-level energy will want to bring some scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms for some spots northwest of Springfield and I-44. Those chances for rain look to clear out by early Tuesday evening before the polls close.

With an upper-level disturbance coming Tuesday, we'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for some northwest of I-44. (KY3)

Even with more clouds and rain chances to contend with on Tuesday, I expect temperatures to stay mild for the day. After dropping into the middle 50s Tuesday morning, we’ll still work back into the middle 60s for Tuesday afternoon. With that and highs in the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, the next 4 days will be warmer than our average high of 61°.

Our average high for this part of November is 61°. Enjoy these mild numbers before we really cool back down this weekend. (KY3)

While skies stay partly sunny and dry for Wednesday, we’ll have a stronger upper-level wave and a strong cold front start to come our way on Thursday. Ahead of the front, we’ll be quiet and dry under partly sunny skies during the day. As we head into Thursday evening, the upper-level low will push the cold front into the area. With moisture trying to hold on as the front comes in, it looks as though the best chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms will be along and west of U.S. 65 late Thursday evening and into early Friday morning.

While a strong cold front could bring some rain and thunderstorms our way late Thursday, the front & the upper low will really cool us down for the weekend. (KY3)

Given the scattered nature of the rain chances Tuesday and late Thursday, we’re looking at minor rain totals for the northern and western Ozarks through the week. Unless we see a good increase in expected rain chances, these areas could only pick up as much as a couple tenths of an inch.

With some scattered rain chances Tuesday and late Thursday, rain amounts are expected to stay on the low side. (KY3)

Behind the cold front and the upper-level low, it will be dry for the upcoming weekend as deer season in Missouri kicks off on Saturday. However, prepare for much colder temperatures starting on Friday. After lows in the middle 30s, we’ll see daytime highs only push into the middle to upper 40s. Despite plenty of sunshine for Saturday and next Sunday, highs will only top out in the lower 40s. That doesn’t even include morning lows in the middle 20s on Saturday and lower 20s on Sunday.

Behind Thursday's disturbance and strong cold front, plan on much colder temperatures this weekend. (KY3)

Beyond next Sunday, there are good indications that we’ll go even colder for early next week. While highs will stay in the 40s next Monday, it’s certainly possible that highs could top out in the upper 30s for next Tuesday and Wednesday. If that wasn’t enough, a potential system next Tuesday wants to try to give us a chance for some rain and snow. Since that’s still 9 days or so away, plenty could change. Bottom line, we’ll keep an eye on the expected cold snap headed our way by the upcoming weekend and early next week.

