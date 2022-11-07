A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours.

The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air.

Newly acquired software and 911 dispatchers helped to find the hunter after the first cellphone pings were off by about one mile. Rescuers hiked almost one mile to reach the man.

The fire protection district didn’t say why the hunter was in the tree stand, but it is common for hunters to inspect their stand before the beginning of the firearms deer season. The season starts on Saturday in Missouri.

