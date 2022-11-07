Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring a known escape artist breed

This female Husky was found off west Sunset
This female Husky was found off west Sunset(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a breed that is known for being escape artists.

Huskies are the breed that turns up the most on the Leigh’s lost and found page and there’s a good reason for that.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “we do get a lot of reports of people having lost their Huskies as they get out and they run far and fast. They are bred to pull sleds so they do have that instinct to run.”

This Husky is a female, about two years old with ice blue eyes.

She was found in the 600 block of west Sunset, running around an apartment complex there. No one claimed her at the apartments but she did have a purple nylon collar on and is in very good shape, so she is owned by someone.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also reach out to them online.

And if you need to submit a lost or found animal, be sure to like the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

