Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County

(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned.

This is Troop D’s 117 fatality of 2022. Troop D covers most of southwest Missouri.

