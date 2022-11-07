Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.

Sgt. Katherine Dunnegan with SPD said officers surrounded and barricaded the house because they weren’t sure if the people inside were armed. She said once officers went into the house and were able to arrest the people inside without incident.

The two people were booked into the Greene County Jail on Sunday night.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.