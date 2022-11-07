Police, firefighters respond to a rollover crash in north Springfield; three vehicles involved

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash involving three vehicles in north Springfield on Sunday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. The crash closed a portion of Grant Avenue. Police say a red pickup truck ran a red light and collided with a white SUV, toppling it. Another black SUV involved caught fire.

“Yeah, I was stopped at the stop sign,” said Becky Williams, driver of the black SUV. “He ran into me. My truck caught on fire.”

Williams said crews had to saw open the hood to get the flames under control. Amanda Ward was at home enjoying her Sunday with her family when she suddenly heard a loud crash.

“It was terrifying,” said Ward. “I was sitting in my front room, me and my sister-in-law. And we heard a big ol’ kaboom,”

She and her son ran outside and helped one of the passengers get off the road when she saw smoke from Williams’ car.

“I came running out here and ran down there to see if they needed help,” said Ward. “We seen that, like, the big white vehicle got flipped over. They had to help him get out of it. And I had to help the guy in the middle black car get across the street because it was smoking, and I was caught on fire.”

Sgt. Katherine Dunnegan with Springfield Police Department said it’s for reasons like this that drivers need to keep their eyes on the road.

“If you’re not paying attention, you can cause an accident by running a red light, and with the heavy pedestrian traffic, a pedestrian can walk out in front of you without any notice,” Sgt Dunnegan said. “If you’re paying attention, you can react better than if you have your attention elsewhere.”

Police say there were no injuries reported.

