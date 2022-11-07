Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser

Samantha Billings, 26, was arrested after being accused of stealing a police cruiser.
Samantha Billings, 26, was arrested after being accused of stealing a police cruiser.(Posey County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A woman in Indiana is accused of stealing a police cruiser Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a home for reports of a breaking and entering just after 5 p.m.

Police said they found 26-year-old Samantha Billings inside the house when they arrived and arrested her.

Billings was handcuffed behind her back and buckled into the back seat of a police car while officers returned to the home to see if anyone else was inside.

According to police, Billings was able to work her hands to the front of her body, manipulate the window of the cruiser’s cage and get into the front seat.

Officers said they saw Billings drive away and radioed for assistance.

Indiana State Police officers were able to catch up to Billings after she crashed into a farm field.

Billings was arrested and is facing several felony charges, including escape, burglary and theft of a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County

Latest News

EXPLORE BRANSON BEYOND THE LENS
EXPLORE BRANSON BEYOND THE LENS
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: ‘I was very scared’
Chelsie Autum Walker
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged
The Powerball jackpot Monday is the largest in its history: $1.9 billion. (CNN, US BUREAU OF...
Whole lotto money: Facts and figures