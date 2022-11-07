Thousands of runners participate in 16th Annual Bass Pro Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Marathon held its 16th Annual Bass Pro Marathon on Sunday morning. Almost 3,000 runners and walkers could be seen all over Springfield on Sunday.

Participants could run a full marathon, half-marathon, or a 5K race. Several streets were also closed due to the races and the Springfield Police Department (SPD) directed traffic at intersections.

Dora Eastin, a half-marathon runner who participated in the race said although it was difficult to run on such a chilly morning, it was worth it.

“It’s more the mental versus physical for me, because you just put one foot in front of the other and I feel like that’s the easiest,” Eastin said.

Eastin also said it was difficult to keep up the pace throughout the whole race.

“There was even times in my race where I wanted to slow down and I would look at my watch and saw that I had slowed down. So trying to pick it back up and stay with that steady pace was hard,” Eastin said.

Patrick Brown, a half-marathon runner who also participated in the race said, “The hardest parts definitely the last corner. You kind of forget about everything else and just kind of lock in and start running,” Brown said.

Officials with SPD and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said everything went off without a hitch.

More than 2,800 runners signed up for this weekend’s events. The number of runners who participated in each race and the winners of each race are included below.

Conservation Marathon (350 participants)

First-Place Winners

Male: Sean Stewart (Longmont, CO) 2:47:39

Female: Kimi Reed (Springfield, MO) 2:53:47

Conservation Marathon Relay (60 teams, 300 participants)

First-Place Winners: Fleet Feet A Team

Cohick Half Marathon (1,090 participants)

First-Place Winners

Male: James Wilson (Lawrence, KS) 1:09:05

Female: Dora Eastin (Joplin, MO) 1:20:06

CMC Recycling 5k (1,145 participants)

First-Place Winners

Female: Claire McCune (Fayetteville, AR) 16:45

Male: Tanner Rust (Springfield, MO) 17:27

