Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year.

Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.

It’s also a good idea to have an emergency kit together in your home and car to help you stay warm. This can include things like extra clothes, blankets, and coats. It can also have batteries, flashlights, medications, phone chargers, and food and water.

“Some of the things that you can keep at home and in your vehicle are a road flare. Those are good if used properly,” said Darren White, Deputy Director at Greene County Emergency Management. “First Aid Kits are always good for any location anywhere. Band-Aids, things like that, that you can treat small things with.”

Find ways to keep the cold air from getting in. Seal up your windows and roll a towel or extra blanket along the bottom of your doors and windows.

Have alternate heat sources available. Ensure your fireplace is cleaned to avoid a flue fire that could damage your home. Ensure wood stoves and kerosene heaters are working properly before using them to heat the house. If you have a generator, make sure it is installed by a professional.

“Always be sure you have a professional install that generator and make sure it’s done right,” said White. “In 2007, with the ice storm, we had a lot of houses without power. So you want to ensure you’ve got that so that you can keep your food stable and anything else that’s needed.”

For more winter weather tips, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.