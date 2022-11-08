Arkansas House races quiet with Republicans favored

Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., speaks during a hearing of the House Intelligence,...
Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., speaks during a hearing of the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee hearing on "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," on Capitol Hill, May 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas’ four congressional races have largely been quiet, with the incumbent Republicans favored to win in the solidly red state.

The state’s GOP-dominated Legislature made keeping the congressional delegation totally Republican easier as it redrew district maps following the 2020 census. Heavily Democratic Pulaski County — the states most populous, and home to Little Rock — was divided into three separate congressional districts, prompting a lawsuit claiming the new maps dilute the power of Black voters.

In October, a panel of three federal judges dismissed a portion of the lawsuit, but gave the plaintiffs 30 days to file a new complaint with their remaining claims that the map violates the U.S. Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act.

Reps. Rick Crawford in the 1st District, French Hill in the 2nd District, Steve Womack in the 3rd District, and Bruce Westerman in the 4th District have each far outpaced their Democratic opponents and other challengers.

Former President Donald Trump remains popular in Arkansas, and his former press secretary, Sarah Sanders, is a strong favorite to be the next governor of the state.

During a recent debate, Crawford was asked about his vote against certifying the Electoral College results of President Joe Biden’s victory. He was the lone Arkansas congressman to vote against certification.

But Crawford didn’t claim loyalty to Trump. Instead, he said, he objected because he believes election laws were unconstitutionally altered in the swing states of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

“I never said the election was stolen,” said Crawford, who faces Democrat Monte Hodges. “No other conspiracy theories or fraud theories were present.”

Westerman faces John White and Libertarian Gregory Maxwell. Womack is challenged by Democrat Lauren Mallett-Hays and Libertarian Michael Kalagias.

Hill is opposed by Democrat Quintessa Hathaway and Libertarian Michael White in the 2nd District, which fully included Little Rock before redistricting.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election
ELECTION 101: Check sample ballots, information for November General Election

Latest News

FILE - Cannabis plants grow at a True North Collective growing facility in Jackson, Mich....
Arkansas, Missouri among 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
FILE - Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2022. Boozman...
If GOP wins Senate, Boozman set to take helm of ag panel
Bronzes found in Italy
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italian history
Light rain will be most likely in western and central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Limited rain threat for Election Day