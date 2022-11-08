Arkansas, Missouri State meeting in opening round of women’s NCAA Soccer Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Bears women’s soccer team will travel to Arkansas to play the No. 9 Razorbacks.

The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (11-3-4) will face off against the Missouri State Bears (12-6-2) on Friday, November 12, with a time to be determined. The Bears are coming off a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship. The two teams last met in the 2021 spring season in Fayetteville, where Arkansas defeated the Bears 7-0.

Arkansas punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time in the last ten seasons. The Hogs will host their fourth NCAA Tournament match at Razorback Stadium in five years as the program was awarded a three-seed, announced during the selection show on Monday.

The winner of Friday’s match will play the winner of Ohio State and Bucknell in the second round.

Tickets for Arkansas’ first-round game can be purchased at ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

