Beer can tossed at Sen. Cruz during Houston Astros victory parade

Sen. Ted Cruz and another person in the parade are shown reacting to an object thrown at Cruz during the parade Monday in Houston. (Source: Alyssa Reans/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It wasn’t the kind of reception Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas expected when he showed up at the Houston Astros World Series victory parade on Monday.

Cruz was riding in the back of a truck during the parade when people in the crowd started to boo.

Moments later, as Cruz waved to the crowd, a man tossed a beer can at the senator.

Cruz was not hurt.

Police arrested the 33-year-old man, and charges are pending.

Cruz later said he was grateful for the quick action of the officers.

The Astros won their second World Series championship Saturday when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election
ELECTION 101: Check sample ballots, information for November General Election

Latest News

Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Light rain will be most likely in western and central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Limited rain threat for Election Day
Limited rain today and still warm