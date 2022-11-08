Camden County man charged in infant death; hospitals warn of accidental infant related death

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child after his baby died earlier this summer.

Daniel Schulz was booked into the Camden County jail over the weekend. Police are calling the death accidental.

“Everyone involved is not proud of making an arrest in a case like this because we don’t believe that there was ever any intent on Mr. Schulz’s part to injure his child. However, the child is dead as a result of Mr. Schulz his actions,” said Sgt. Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Schulz was co-sleeping with his nearly 6-month-old daughter and, at some point in the night, rolled over and suffocated her.

“Anybody who has been a policeman for more than a few minutes will tell you that working any kind of criminal investigation where children are involved as victims is especially difficult. And in a case where the child is deceased. It’s even harder, especially for those of us who have our own children or our own families. Because we see our children in those child victims, you know, and we think to ourselves, how, at least in my experience, I think to myself, How could I have done something different to have helped this child? So for us, when we work for a victim, it is because we are the only persons who are going to do so there’s no one left that was going to assist that child,” said Sgt. Hines.

Hospital staff wants to remind people to practice safe sleeping habits with babies.

Jessica Nicholson is a nurse educator with Lake Regional. She says the hospital urges parents not to co-sleep with their babies.

”Babies need to sleep flat on their back, tightly swaddled, nothing loose in the crib that could fall on them, whether it be blankets, stuffed animals, things like that,” said Nurse Nicholson.

She says it is to prevent accidents from happening.

”We don’t want to run the risk of rolling over on the baby or the baby rolling out of bed. If you’re sleeping. You’re not really aware of where your body’s at or where the baby’s at,” said Nurse Nicholson

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.