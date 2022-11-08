Circumstances surrounding Dallas County drowning under investigation

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning early Monday morning in Dallas County, Mo.

An online report shows the body of Dennis Steckline, 75, from Lee’s Summit, was located in the Barclay Spring access of the Niangua River around 8:45 am.

Because the drowning was not witnessed, the report states the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.

