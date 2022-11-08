Election 2022: What you need to know before you head to the polls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday is election day. Voters in Missouri can head out to the polls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballots. Arkansas polls stay open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Election officials expect to see voters lined up, ready to cast their votes. If you plan on voting, here are a few things you need to remember.

You must have a valid photo ID when you come to the polls. It must be a valid Missouri driver’s license, non-drivers license, military ID, or passport. Voter registration cards, student IDs, and utility bills will no longer be accepted.

If you don’t have a valid ID with you when you get to your polling place, you can cast a provisional ballot

“They can still cast the ballot. They just need to state their name and their address to the election judge,” said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller. “As long as they find that in the poll pad, they will be able to check them in to vote. And then there’ll be actually giving them their ballot to cast into a blue or white envelope. It’s called the provisional ballot envelope. And then what will happen is they can either come back by seven o’clock that night and either show them a photo ID, and if they show me the photo ID, then we know that ballot counts, but if they don’t, then we’re gonna take that signature on the outer envelope. It will compare to the signature we have on file.”

There are several candidates and issues on the ballot. Schoeller says that one of the reasons long lines form at polling places is that people are waiting for a booth to open. He encourages voters to plan ahead on how they will vote to decrease the wait time.

“We just encourage voters, please make sure that you take a chance to look at the sample ballot,” said Greene County Clerk Schoeller. “Look at the issues on the ballot. Make sure you know them because then you’ll not have to think through them. Once that begins to happen, it creates a longer voter experience, and people are waiting for a place to open up on the day of the election.”

Many polling places here in Springfield are located in schools, and class is in session. Election officials are working with administrators to ensure everyone stays safe and students are not distracted.

“Our schools do a really great job in terms of making sure that they have a space for the voters that separate from where the students will be,” said Schoeller. “Sometimes they really use it as an opportunity to help educate the students in terms of what’s taking place that day. So we feel really good in terms of what’s taking place. We just ask people as they’re driving to the polling location that morning. Be extra careful, and make sure of the students that are walking to school. Be conscious about that in terms of also when you’re coming to that parking lot. There are a lot of parents dropping their kids off to school, suppose the bus traffic, so just be mindful that as you come to the school to vote that day, if you’re there in the morning or that early to the mid-afternoon time period.”

For a look at sample ballots and how to find your polling location, CLICK HERE.

