A future Chiefs game flexed to Sunday Night Football on KY3

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The NFL added another Chiefs game on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL flexed the scheduled game between Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 20 to Sunday Night Football on KY3. The game moves from its scheduled 3:25 p.m. start.

The Chargers (5-3) remain one game back of the AFC-West-leading Chiefs (6-2).

The Chiefs will play on Sunday Night Football in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election
ELECTION 101: Check sample ballots, information for November General Election

Latest News

Arkansas, Missouri State meeting in opening round of women’s NCAA Soccer Tournament
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates positions his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Brown leads Missouri to 97-91 victory over Southern Indiana
O-Zone: MSU falls to Mizzou in opener
O-Zone: MSU Women's Soccer reacts to NCAA selection show