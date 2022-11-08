A future Chiefs game flexed to Sunday Night Football on KY3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The NFL added another Chiefs game on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL flexed the scheduled game between Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 20 to Sunday Night Football on KY3. The game moves from its scheduled 3:25 p.m. start.

The Chargers (5-3) remain one game back of the AFC-West-leading Chiefs (6-2).

The Chiefs will play on Sunday Night Football in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos.

