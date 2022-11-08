Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses

Hospitals and health departments are using a new strategy to detect viruses
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitals and health departments in the Ozarks are using a new strategy to detect viruses.

Doctors say it’s faster and easier on the patient. They call it the “Quad Swab.”

Webster County, along with Springfield and Joplin areas, can test for respiratory illnesses all at once.

“It’s not something that we ever expected, and we’re abundantly blessed to have that sort of thing available,” said Scott Allen, Webster County Health Department. ”The technology comes out of dynamic DNA laboratories in Springfield, and test results are back the next afternoon.”

Instead of several nasal swabs, you only need one to test for all four respiratory illnesses. Scott Allen with the Webster County Health Department says this testing will help pinpoint exactly what you have quickly.

”Whenever those family gatherings start occurring, those big groups will most likely cause an uptick,” said Amanda Clements, a nurse with Missouri Ozarks Community Health.

Clements says more cases are coming and wants to help you prepare.

”Number one is going to be hand washing, preferably that’s with soap and water,” said Clements. “Avoid touching their face, their eyes, their mouth because that’s going to increase the chance for those germs to get into their body,” said Clements.

For days, locations, and times for the “Quad Swab” see below:

Tuesday: 10 a.m. 6 p.m. at 1850 E Division St Springfield, Mo. 65804

8 a.m - Noon Nextgen Diagnostic Services 2025 S. Duquesne Rd. Joplin, Mo. 64804

Thursdays: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Nextgen Diagnostic Services 2025 S. Duquesne Rd. Joplin, Mo. 64804

Fridays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Webster County Health Department 233 E Washington St. Marshfield, Mo. 65706

