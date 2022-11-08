Missouri US Senate candidates make last minute push for votes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The race for Roy Blunt’s seat in the US Senate is in the final hours.

Monday, the two front runners were out pushing for last-minute votes. Trudy Busch Valentine was in Saint Louis. While Eric Schmitt talked to supporters in Springfield.

“As a statewide officer, as attorney general, I fought for the rights of every Missourian. I’m going to continue to do that,” said Republican candidate, Eric Schmitt.

Missouri’s current Attorney General Eric Schmitt was appointed 4 years ago after Josh Hawley was elected to the US Senate.

Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic candidate said, “I am a moderate democrat. I will work for the people of Missouri.”

She is a philanthropist and part of the Anheuser-Busch family.

Both candidates told voters how they feel about the current class of legislators in Washington DC.

“We do everything we can to move legislation forward that opens that up. I think we need to hold these bureaucrats accountable with the oversight function,” said Schmitt referring to domestic energy needs.

Busch Valentine says that she believes there are flaws in the Republican and Democrat parties currently in office.

“I think we need to keep our democracy. I think there’s too much extremism,” she said.

They also made their stand on controversial topics known.

Schmitt said, “I’m pro-life. Missouri is a pro-life state. I think the Democrats are trying to confuse this issue. My opponent, for example, believes in abortion up until the moment of birth. Taxpayer-funded abortions.”

“Women must have the freedom to choose the healthcare that they need. We cannot set our country back 50 years. We have to move forward with more autonomy and equality for all,” said Busch Valentine.

Both were working on getting in touch with the voters in Missouri.

Valentine Busch said, “People have been able to talk to me about their hopes and dreams and their issues and concerns.”

“We’ve been working really hard, getting around the state. We’re going to keep fighting and run through the tape here,” said Schmitt.

