Motorcyclist dies in crash north of Springfield
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Springfield motorcyclist.
Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash.
Investigators say Rochau lost control, passing several vehicles. He traveled off the roadway and crashed. He later died at a hospital.
