Motorcyclist dies in crash north of Springfield

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Springfield motorcyclist.

Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash.

Investigators say Rochau lost control, passing several vehicles. He traveled off the roadway and crashed. He later died at a hospital.

