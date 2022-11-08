National Weather Service confirms tornado last Friday in Carroll County, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit the community of Greene Forest on Friday.

The E-1 storm rolled through the community around 7:45 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the storm.

The storm damaged several homes and businesses. It destroyed several poultry houses and grain bins.

