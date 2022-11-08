No. 10 Arkansas routs North Dakota State in opener; Kickapoo’s Brazile shines

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) and North Dakota State forward Joshua Streit (22) fight for...
Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) and North Dakota State forward Joshua Streit (22) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his debut with Arkansas, and the No. 10 Razorbacks beat North Dakota State 76-58 in the season opener for both teams Monday night.

Brazile, a sophomore transfer from Missouri, scored six straight points during an 11-0 run early in the second that gave Arkansas a 16-point lead with 15 minutes left.

Wichita State transfer Ricky Council was the only other Arkansas player to score during the run. He led the Razorbacks with 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting.

Council is one of five players on the Arkansas roster who arrived via the transfer portal in the offseason. Another six players are freshmen, including one of the nation’s top recruits, Nick Smith Jr., who didn’t play for precautionary reasons due to a knee injury.

Arkansas guard Devo Davis, one of two returning scholarship players from last year’s Elite Eight team, joined Council and Brazile in scoring double figures with 18 points.

Grant Nelson and Boden Skunberg had 17 points apiece to lead North Dakota State.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas’ talent level was too much for its Summit League opponent, even without Smith. Arkansas’ first test against a power-conference team won’t come until Nov. 21 at the Maui Invitational.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Hosts Fordham on Friday.

North Dakota State: Travels to No. 5 Kansas on Thursday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after scoring during the second half...
Chiefs marvel at Mahomes yet realize he can’t do it alone
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL...
Colts fire Reich as stagnant offense continues to sputter
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on a touchdown run as Tennessee...
Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans in overtime
Joey Logano during the NASCAR Series auto race Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP...
Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to win 2nd NASCAR championship