Powerball Drawing for record jackpot delayed

“Participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”
(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Powerball announced Monday night that the drawing has been delayed due to a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

The California Lottery tweeted, “Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience.”

California Lottery on Twitter
California Lottery on Twitter(Screenshot of California Lottery Message)

The estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize. The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large ahead of Monday night’s drawing. That’s a long time without a winner but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election

Latest News

Springfield Police Dept. gives tips to stay safe with your credit card this holiday season
Paying with credit card at small businesses
Springfield Police Dept. gives tips to stay safe with your credit card this holiday season
Schmitt, Busch Valentine
Missouri US Senate candidates make last minute push for votes
Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses