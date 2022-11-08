Springfield man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

Jared Neal Gonzales, 25, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to one...
Jared Neal Gonzales, 25, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to one count of using a minor to produce child pornography.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A Springfield, Mo., man pleaded guilty in federal court to the sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old victim.

Jared Neal Gonzales, 25, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to one count of using a minor to produce child pornography.

By pleading guilty today, Gonzales admitted he was in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Gonzalez also admitted they used a cell phone to record themselves having sexual intercourse. On at least two occasions, at Gonzales’s request, the child victim used her cell phone to send him videos of the couple engaged in sexual intercourse.

Under federal statutes, Gonzales is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 30 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the FBI and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

