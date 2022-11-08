Springfield Police Dept. gives tips to stay safe with your credit card this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is a time of increased buying. As you look for that perfect gift for that special someone, criminals are looking to steal your credit card information.

Cindy Biggs ordered a new credit card online. She had it sent to her parents’ mailbox. Before she could get her hands on it, she got an alert from her bank that someone had tried to use her card.

“They said that somebody had tried to use my card for $215 and some change and that they couldn’t because the card wasn’t activated,” said Biggs.

It wasn’t just her. Robin Williams and her daughter went out of town expecting a new card in the mail. Unlike Cindy, the thieves activated it to use Apple Pay.

“I got an alert that there’s like a $1,100 transaction,” said Williams. ”Who can you trust?”

Lieutenant Heather Anderson says Springfield Police will see an uptick in credit card fraud this time of year. Here are some tips on how to keep your card information safe this holiday season:

1. Make sure your bank has your most up-to-date contact information

2. Utilize banking apps that track your spending.

3. Consider a PO box for importing mail like new credit or debit cards

4. Frequently check your bank statement for any unusual purchases

5. Consider getting a wallet that masks your RFID (radio frequency Identification) signal used to tap to pay so criminals can’t steal your information from your pocket.

6. Never activate your credit card until you have it.

