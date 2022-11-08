Taney County, Mo. voter turnout stays steady throughout Tuesday

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Voters across the country are casting their ballots in the midterm election.

Voters will decide in Missouri and Arkansas. So far, voter turnout is steady across the Ozarks.

Election officials at New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Hollister say there have been over 500 ballots cast already, and the line inside is to the back of the building. Poll Worker Dennis Winzenreid says it is his second year volunteering to help voters in Taney County. He says the turnout is already much higher than the August primary.

Poll workers say If you’re heading to the polls, you must have a valid photo ID. It must be a valid Missouri driver’s license, non-drivers license, military ID, or passport. Voter registration cards, student IDs, and utility bills will no longer be accepted.

Voter Leslie Mullin says that regardless of your political affiliation, many things are on the line.

“This is our first getting to vote in Missouri. We moved here about 18 months ago. We figured there’d be a large turnout, and there already is,” said Mullin. “If you’re going to complain about politics, do not complain unless you’ve voted first.”

“I’m just proud to help with the process, help people vote because it’s one of our rights, and I believe our responsibility as citizens,” said Winzenreid.

Polls close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote

