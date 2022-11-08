Watch out for this text scam involving requests for redelivery fees

A new text scam is going around asking for package redelivery fees. (SOURCE: WTKR)
By Ellen Ice
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WTKR) – Be on the lookout this holiday season. Reports are being made of scammers sending text messages where they pretend to be the U.S. Postal Service asking for redelivery fees.

Messages saying things like, “You’ve just won $1,000, click here to claim,” are easy to identify as spam. But these new messages from scammers are saying they are from the Post Office.

Tia Trevallion, from Hampton Roads, Virginia, was unfortunate enough to get caught in this scam.

“I opened it up and it said we need your address. Normally I wouldn’t, but I put the address in,” Trevallion said. “When I did that it said there was a $3 charge to redeliver, and at that point, yeah, I knew there was a problem.”

Once the website asked for her credit card information, Trevallion pumped the brakes.

“You just don’t know what they can do with that information,” she said.

Checking the actual USPS website shows they don’t charge a redelivery fee.

Trevallion has some advice for anyone who may have received the same message.

“Don’t open anything,” she said. “As soon as you see where it’s supposedly coming from, whether it’s a text, email, call the company directly and verify it. Don’t even go as far as I did.”

If you become a victim of the scam, you can report it on the Better Business Bureau website.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election
ELECTION 101: Check sample ballots, information for November General Election

Latest News

An Iowa woman celebrates her 115th birthday, becoming the oldest person in the United States,...
Woman celebrating 115th birthday is oldest living person in the US
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 150 new cases
Election Day arrives with millions of ballots already cast and candidates making a last push...
Midterms: Balance of power at stake
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida