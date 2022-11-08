Willard, Mo. man pleads guilty to threatening high school coach during a basketball game
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard, Mo. man, accused of threatening his son’s coach during a basketball game, pleaded guilty.
Bryan Scott Pellham pleaded guilty to one count of a terroristic threat.
The incident happened during a high school tournament at Bolivar High School on January 27 in a matchup between a pair of junior varsity teams, Morrisville (Marion C. Early) and Branson. Investigators say Pellham threatened the coach during the game.
The second-degree felony terrorist threat charge carries a one to four-year jail term and a possible $10,000 fine.
