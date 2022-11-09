45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas.

A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were arrested on weapons and drug trafficking charges, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Little Rock.

The statement said two FBI investigations into gang violence and drug trafficking and a separate Drug Enforcement Administration investigation uncovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California into Arkansas and distributed in Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Houston.

The statement said weapons, including machine guns, cash and drugs, have been seized as part of the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Missouri

Latest News

Facebook ads
Consumer Reports: Facebook ads for dangerous supplements
What's next for the Galloway community after no vote on Election Day
With plenty of sun and a south wind, temperatures will soar to near 80°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Thursday; Cold Friday
Judge revokes bond for parents charged in death of Benton County, Mo., girl