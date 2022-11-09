AP PROJECTION: Republican Mark Alford wins 4th U.S. House District open seat

Republican candidate for Missouri's 4th Congressional District, Mark Alford, poses for a photo...
Republican candidate for Missouri's 4th Congressional District, Mark Alford, poses for a photo during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. - For the first time in a dozen years, voters in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District elected a new congressman.

Republican Mark Alford defeated Jack Truman. Alford will succeed six-term Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who opted to run for the open Missouri U.S. Senate seat.

Alford previously worked as a television anchor for Kansas City’s WDAF-TV. He has said he feels God called on him to run for office.

Republican Mark Alford defeated Jack Truman. Alford will succeed six-term Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who opted to run for the open Missouri U.S. Senate seat.

Alford previously worked as a television anchor for Kansas City’s WDAF-TV. He has said he feels God called on him to run for office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
AP PROJECTS: Schmitt defeats Busch beer heir in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Eric Schmitt speaks to crowd after winning Missouri senate race
Eric Schmitt speaks to crowd after winning Missouri senate race
Eric Burlison/Missouri State Senate
AP PROJECTION: Republican Eric Burlison wins election for Missouri’s U.S. House District 7 open seat
The Republican primary candidate for Arkansas's next governor was in Harrison, Friday,...
AP PROJECTS: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins election for governor in Arkansas