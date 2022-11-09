Arkansas man accused of running gambling house in Harrison sued by supplier

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Daniel Scallorn, 33, the Green Forest man accused of operating multiple gambling houses, has filed a lawsuit against him by the company that supplied him with gaming “slot-type” machines.

Dark Knight Vending of Little Rock filed the lawsuit in the civil division of Pulaski County Circuit Court. The case deals with violations of a five-year contract executed in early 2021 or the placement of machines in the two “Platinum Internet Lounges.”

In July, the lounge in Harrison, a part of the Liberty Plaza shopping center, was raided by officers with the Harrison Police Department and 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force. Agents took 33 gambling machines and upwards of $50,000 in cash.

Since then, neighboring businesses say the area has improved.

“It’s gotten a lot better. We don’t have to worry about people loitering around here, breaking into cars, or just causing problems anymore,” said Madison Ivy, manager at Good Guys Pizza. “I just don’t think there is any way that’s legal.”

Ivy said Good Guys had issues with car break-ins and thefts when the lounge was open, even in broad daylight.

“It has been much quieter. The traffic down there has lightened up. You don’t see people coming in and out all day long,” said Latisha Cook, General Manager of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. “So it has definitely calmed down here.”

Since being charged with operating a gambling house in multiple counties, Scallorn has entered a not guilty plea in Baxter County. All known locations he is connected to have been “temporarily closed.”

KY3 reached out to Dark Knight Vending and the company attorney on Wednesday, neither of which returned a comment.

According to the suit, when Dark Horse Vending was made aware of that situation, a letter was sent to Scallorn to make arrangements to pick up the machines that had been in the Berryville and Green Forest locations. The lawsuit claims Scallorn moved the equipment from both “lounges” to a location that was not mentioned in the suit. He was said to have called the attorney for Dark Knight Vending and arranged for the Little Rock-based company to take possession of the property.

In the amounts set out in the lawsuit, Dark Knight Vending seeks more than $500,000 in damages.

According to court records, Scallorn is set to appear in Baxter County court for a final hearing later this month, with a jury trial scheduled for January 3.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.