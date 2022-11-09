Branson, Mo. Police Department warns community of fake social media posts circulating; watch for these red flags

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department says it’s aware of posts circulating on social media that a small child was found abandoned. The department believes it’s just a hoax.

Police say the posts are usually alarming topics such as a baby found, kidnappers at a store, or people being followed home.

Branson Assistant Police Chief Eric Schmitt says the department has not received any calls for service relating to this. He believes all the posts to be false.

Assistant Chief Schmitt says there are many red flags to look out for, such as if their profile has no friends, their profile is a new account, and if they’re not from the area where most group members are. Schmitt says If the post comes from a profile labeled as a page something like “Grocery store” but has a profile picture of a person, that’s an indicator it’s probably fake as well.

“Some people do it just for the kick of watching it spread,” said Schmitt. “Most of the groups that they are on, they self-police themselves and get it off pretty quickly. However, it could lead to a Go Fund Me page that you can scam money out of. If there is a link on it and you click on it, you can open yourself up to malware, phishing attempts, and things along those lines.”

Schmitt says if in doubt, call your local law enforcement. The department also frequently posts crime and safety updates for the community on social media.

