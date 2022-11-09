Cardinals announce the return of in-person Winter Warm-Up for 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After two years without an in-person Winter Warm-Up in downtown St. Louis, Cardinals fans will finally have the chance to flock to the Lou for the signature off-season event in 2023.

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Winter Warm-Up is set to return in an in-person capacity this year. The event will be held January 14-16, 2023 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village.

2021 saw the Winter Warm-Up, which serves as the largest fundraising event of the year for Cardinals Care, revert to a virtual event during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. 2022′s event was canceled altogether due to the MLB owners’ lockout of the players that delayed the start of the 2022 regular season by a week.

But for 2023, Cardinals fans will once again get the opportunity to enjoy the event in all its glory, including a few interesting tweaks that accompany the venue change to Busch and BPV. The Cardinals announced in their release that attendees will have complimentary access to a tour of the Cardinals clubhouse and admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum as part of the event.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Winter Warm-Up to Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village to kick off the 2023 baseball season,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations & Executive Director of Cardinals Care in a press release. “We’re confident fans will enjoy our reimagined fan festival that will incorporate both new experiences and activities that they’ve come to know and love right here in the heart of Cardinals Nation.”

The option to purchase single-day tickets will also be a new feature for this year’s Winter Warm-Up. Full weekend ticket sales begin on the Cardinals website on Black Friday, November 25. The Cardinals also announced the return of the Cardinals Caravan this year, with details on dates and locations available on the team’s website.

