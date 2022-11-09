Developers release plan of the corner of Sunshine and National

BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The contentious new development plan at the corner of Sunshine and National entered it’s next stage as developers released their long awaited plan.

“We feel that our development is going to complement the area, bringing amenities that the neighborhood hospital and other businesses don’t have,” said co-owner of BK&M Ralph Duda.

On November, 7th, development company BK&M LLC presented a rendering of their plan for the project at a meeting with the people living in University heights. The site has been the source of controversy after the historic house at that corner was torn down.

Developers say their plan includes parking on the ground floor, with a lobby and space for restaurants, retail and office space on the 2nd floor, a possible medical office on the 3rd floor and what they call executive lofts on the 4th-6th floors. university heights neighborhood association says because the plan is not set in stone BK&M could still change plans as they see fit.

“It’s my understanding that the site plan is not set in stone,” said Annette Hollon, Secretary for the University Heights neighborhood association. “So these proposals come before us and we get to see them, but there’s no obligation to carry out what we’ve seen. And so that’s where the general retail, we have to fall back on that and say, This is the proposal in front of us. This is what we have to talk about with our concerns.”

The next steps in the rezoning process have been moved. The planning and zoning meeting is now on December 15th, with the council meeting on January 3rd followed by the vote on if they plan to rezone on February 6th.

