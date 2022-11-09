Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.

Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is recovering after a crash trapped him for two days near Branson.

The rescue happened Tuesday morning on the Ozark Mountain Highroad, a mile west of State Highway 248. They found the driver’s pickup in a creek underneath a tall bridge.

Several Western Taney County Fire Protection District firefighters found the man, then carried him up for assistance. Emergency crews transported him to a Branson hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Missouri

Latest News

Here’s what your vehicle needs before snow and ice hit the roads
WINTER PREPAREDNESS: Here’s what your vehicle needs before snow and ice hit the roads
Here’s what your vehicle needs before snow and ice hit the roads
Here’s what your vehicle needs before snow and ice hit the roads
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developers release plan of the corner of Sunshine and National
Developers release renderings of Sunshine and National property
Branson Police warn of fake social media posts