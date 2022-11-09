Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is recovering after a crash trapped him for two days near Branson.

The rescue happened Tuesday morning on the Ozark Mountain Highroad, a mile west of State Highway 248. They found the driver’s pickup in a creek underneath a tall bridge.

Several Western Taney County Fire Protection District firefighters found the man, then carried him up for assistance. Emergency crews transported him to a Branson hospital.

