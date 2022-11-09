Judge sentences Thayer, Mo., man to prison for methamphetamine trafficking, illegal firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced a Thayer, Mo., man for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms.

Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.

On Feb. 28, 2022, Hutcherson pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

A Howell County, Mo., sheriff’s deputy stopped Hutcherson, who was driving a 1999 silver Dodge Ram pickup, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Highway 14 on Oct. 3, 2020. Hutcherson, who did not have a valid driver’s license, had failed to stop at a stop sign.

Hutcherson had a loaded Taurus .22-caliber pistol in his back pocket. The deputy also found a loaded Harrington & Richardson .22-caliber revolver between the driver’s seat and the center console. A clear bag that contained four hypodermic syringes, approximately 54 grams of methamphetamine, and a small bag of marijuana was also found in the pickup.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Hutcherson has three prior felony convictions for possessing a controlled substance, two prior felony convictions for possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and two prior felony convictions for theft, as well as prior felony convictions for breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, illegally possessing a firearm, distributing methamphetamine in a correctional facility, and distributing, manufacturing, or producing a controlled substance.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Howell County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

