Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert.

Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.

Hough campaigned on his work to lower the state’s income tax, which Missouri Governor Parson signed into law in October.

