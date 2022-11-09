AP PROJECTION: Republican Eric Burlison wins election for Missouri’s U.S. House District 7 open seat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in a dozen years, voters in southwest Missouri elected a new Congressman.

Republican Eric Burlison defeated Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer in the race for Missouri’s 7th District. Burlison succeeds Congressman Billy Long, who opted to run for the open U.S. Senate.

Burlison serves the Springfield area and Christian County in the state senate, elected in 2016. He also served in the Missouri House from 2009 to 2016.

While a state senator, he led the charge for the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) to restore Second Amendment rights to Missouri citizens. He also sponsored Hailey’s Law reforming and streamlining the Amber Alert system following the death of Hailey Owens.

