Toddler dies after crash caused by suspected drunken driver, authorities say

Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing charges with a fatal crash that took the life of a child on Nov. 6.
Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing charges with a fatal crash that took the life of a child on Nov. 6.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A child in Arizona has died after a crash involving a suspected drunken driver happened over the weekend.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a collision around 7 p.m. in the Avra Valley area on Nov. 6.

KOLD reports the crash occurred when a Hyundai Sonata hit a Nissan Altima making a left turn at an intersection.

Police said three people, including two children, were traveling in the Nissan. A 3-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died. The other child is expected to survive.

Both children were properly restrained, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Marcum was the driver of the Hyundai. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and driving under the influence after showing signs of impairment.

The sheriff’s department said the collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Vance wins Senate seat from Ohio; GOP pushes to break 1-party hold on Congress
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
AP PROJECTS: Schmitt defeats Busch beer heir in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Republican candidate for Missouri's 4th Congressional District, Mark Alford, poses for a photo...
AP PROJECTION: Republican Mark Alford wins 4th U.S. House District open seat