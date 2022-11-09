Voters in Nixa, Mo. fail sales tax for police, parks

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Nixa, Mo., failed a one-cent general sales tax increase to pay for a new police station, additional officers, and parks improvement. The tax failed by nearly 350 votes.

In the summer of 2022, the city released plans for its new $13 million, three-story police department. Police hoped to add additional officers with the money over the next few years.

The Nixa Parks Department planned to spend $25 million on an 80,000-square-foot indoor sports complex. The facility would have featured four indoor regulation-sized basketball courts, which could serve as eight volleyball courts or 12 pickleball courts. The facility’s plans also included a fitness center and an indoor turf field offering soccer, ultimate frisbee, and many other recreational programs, events, and sports clinics, even during poor weather.

The city of Nixa has not raised its general sales tax since 1987.

