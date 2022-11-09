Voters in Springfield say no to new development in Galloway Village

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Springfield failed a plan for a new development in Galloway Village.

The rezoned area is near Sequiota Park. The development would have included restaurants, boutiques, offices, and apartments. The density and size of the development are what neighbors argued against.

The city of Springfield approved the rezoning near Sequoia Park for commercial development. City leaders then reversed the decision, sending it to the voters.

