Voters in Springfield say no to new development in Galloway Village

Four years of squabbling between the Galloway Neighborhood Association and developers of a...
Four years of squabbling between the Galloway Neighborhood Association and developers of a proposed apartment-retail complex across from Sequiota Park could be nearing a resolution after an appeals court ruled the matter should be decided by voters.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Springfield failed a plan for a new development in Galloway Village.

The rezoned area is near Sequiota Park. The development would have included restaurants, boutiques, offices, and apartments. The density and size of the development are what neighbors argued against.

The city of Springfield approved the rezoning near Sequoia Park for commercial development. City leaders then reversed the decision, sending it to the voters.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for November 2022 election
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Latest News

Stephanie Hein Campaign
MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse
Arkansas voters reject constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana
Rahsan Stenson Jr. was killed Sunday in Kansas City.
Missouri voters force Kansas City to raise police spending
Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., speaks during a hearing of the House Intelligence,...
Incumbent Republicans keep Arkansas’ 4 congressional seats