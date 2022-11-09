Walnut Grove man to serve 22 years for Fourth of July fatal shooting in 2021

Mugshot Lakota Tucker. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot Lakota Tucker. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walnut Grove man will serve 22 years in prison for the shooting death of Cory Estey on the Fourth of July last year.

Court documents say 21-year-old Lakota Tucker was sentenced to 17 years for second-degree murder, 15 years for unlawful use of a weapon, and five years for armed criminal action.

In 2021, authorities found Estey dead in the 8700 block of North Farm Road 43 in Ash Grove just before 8 p.m.

According to court records, Greene County deputies initially responded to a call for a suspect trespassing, then learned a man had been shot in the area. When authorities arrived, they found Estey deceased in the backyard with an apparent gunshot wound.

About half an hour later, Tucker arrived to the scene and told deputies “I’m the shooter. I’m the one that shot him,” according to court documents

Tucker told authorities he initially went to the home Sunday evening to retrieve some of his mother’s belongings, as his mother lived in that home until her death in April 2021. Though Tucker had not lived at home since 2019, he told authorities he had permission to be there and collect mother’s belongings, according to court documents.

Tucker loaded a table from outside of the home into a truck, then left from the area. While initially driving back, he tried to retrieve a deer stand he noticed in a field. He wasn’t able to retrieve the deer stand, then he made his way back to the Ash Grove home.

When he arrived back at that home, Tucker says a man started power walking to his vehicle and confronted him. Tucker says he tried to explain to the man that he was there to collect his mother’s property.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Missouri

Latest News

A school bus arrives at Jana Elementary School on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 in Florissant, Mo....
Corps finds no radioactive contamination at Missouri school
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developers release plan of the corner of Sunshine and National
James Mast, 28, and Mary Mast, 29
Judge revokes bond for parents charged in death of Benton County, Mo., girl
FILE - A railroad crossing is seen in this file photo. The railroads are offering the biggest...
Potential railroad strike delayed until early December