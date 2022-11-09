Walnut Grove man to serve 22 years for Fourth of July fatal shooting in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walnut Grove man will serve 22 years in prison for the shooting death of Cory Estey on the Fourth of July last year.

Court documents say 21-year-old Lakota Tucker was sentenced to 17 years for second-degree murder, 15 years for unlawful use of a weapon, and five years for armed criminal action.

In 2021, authorities found Estey dead in the 8700 block of North Farm Road 43 in Ash Grove just before 8 p.m.

According to court records, Greene County deputies initially responded to a call for a suspect trespassing, then learned a man had been shot in the area. When authorities arrived, they found Estey deceased in the backyard with an apparent gunshot wound.

About half an hour later, Tucker arrived to the scene and told deputies “I’m the shooter. I’m the one that shot him,” according to court documents

Tucker told authorities he initially went to the home Sunday evening to retrieve some of his mother’s belongings, as his mother lived in that home until her death in April 2021. Though Tucker had not lived at home since 2019, he told authorities he had permission to be there and collect mother’s belongings, according to court documents.

Tucker loaded a table from outside of the home into a truck, then left from the area. While initially driving back, he tried to retrieve a deer stand he noticed in a field. He wasn’t able to retrieve the deer stand, then he made his way back to the Ash Grove home.

When he arrived back at that home, Tucker says a man started power walking to his vehicle and confronted him. Tucker says he tried to explain to the man that he was there to collect his mother’s property.

