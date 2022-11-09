On Your Side: Electioneering and curbside voting concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers emailed On Your Side with their concerns and problems at the polls.

There was a complaint about access to curbside voting at a Springfield northside polling location, Truman Elementary. Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, a non-partisan group in St. Louis, received the complaint from an observer. The site had three handicapped parking spots. The staff took up two of them.

“There’s not a magic number of spots, but what the law says is curbside voting must be made available to voters who need it, so the number of spots cannot be zero,” said Denise Lieberman with Missouri Voter Protection Coalition.

“We worked with the school. We created another area so curbside voting can take place and worked with the Election Protection folks as well, and they felt like we reached a good resolution there,” said Shane Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk.

On Your Side heard from a few upset voters about electioneering concerns. To the eye, it might appear signs are closer to the polls than the law allows. Signs must be at least 25 feet away from the door.

“They can ask the election judges. We do send tape measures to our polling locations in case this question comes up. We can make sure and measure, just to be sure. Twenty-five feet is not a very long distance when you’re outside, and sometimes people will see that and think it’s less than twenty-five feet when it’s actually quite a bit more,” said Greene County Clerk Schoeller.

A few viewers reached out to On Your Side concerned about not having enough hand sanitizers at polling locations. Schoeller says each place has supplies, but we’re no longer under pandemic protocols.

A significant change in this election is voter ID. On Your Side received no questions or concerns about that. Schoeller said he had no problems to report either.

