2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.

MGN Online
MGN Online(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.

The highway patrol doesn’t release the names of minors.

