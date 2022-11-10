80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman in Florida died when her friend accidentally ran her over in the driveway, investigators said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a woman dropped off two friends around lunchtime Wednesday.

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.

The 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
Before you drop an envelope in one of those blue boxes, United States Postal workers want you...
United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays
James Mast, 28, and Mary Mast, 29
Judge revokes bond for parents charged in death of Benton County, Mo., girl

Latest News

Central Crossing Fire District crews rescue deer hunter stuck in tree after his tree stand failed
Crews say the hunter was reported to be stuck 20-25 feet in a tree after his stand failed. It...
Barry County fire agency warns of dangers of tree stands after rescuing hunter
A restaurant in Stuart, Florida, was flooded by storm surge from Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday.
RAW: Storm surge floods restaurant
A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor of her town after receiving the most votes as a...
Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate
FILE - This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and...
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks