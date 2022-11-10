Alzheimer’s Association hosts community forum to update state’s plan to combat the disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2020, as many as 5.8 million people were living with Alzheimer’s disease. Thursday, the Alzheimers Association will host a community meeting to discuss the challenges of caring for someone with the disease.

The Alzheimers Association is asking anyone with experience caring for someone with the disease to attend a community meeting to discuss the challenges with a legislative task force to update the Missouri State plan.

“The plan needs a refresh,” said Missouri Alzheimer’s Association Advocate Marcia Rauwerdink. “So that we can look at it again and say, what should the priorities moving into 2023 and the next ten years? What should those priorities be now because some of them are going to be different than what they were ten years ago.”

The state plan is ten years old and was created to address the impact of Alzheimer’s disease. The task force is looking for ways to update the state plan to address the challenges faced by caregivers and find opportunities for improvement. The task force will also use that information to help set legislative priorities.

“The world has changed in 10 years,” said Rauwerdink. “We know a lot more about Alzheimer’s and dementia. We’ve come, and we’ve made progress. But we have a long, long way to go. We want to hear from the people who are dealing with this and have dealt with it, where their greatest challenges are.”

The community meeting is Thursday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Library Center in the community room B.

