Barry County fire agency warns of dangers of tree stands after rescuing hunter

By Madison Horner
Nov. 10, 2022
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks fire agency reminds hunters about deer tree stand safety. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District crews rescued a deer hunter stuck in a tree after his stand failed.

Crews say the hunter was stuck 20-25 feet in a tree after his stand failed. It took around two hours to locate and remove him from the tree. Central Crossing Fire District Chief Rusty Rickard says the hunter came in by boat and was camping and hunting in the area where he got stuck. Chief Rickard says the initial cellphone pings were off by about a mile. The rescue required an ATV, ladders, a boat, and a nearly-mile foot hike to access the hunter.

Tree stand falls are the No. 1 source of hunting-related injuries and deaths in the U.S. Experts say you should have a hunting plan, inspect your equipment, use your lifeline, and wear a harness.

“Check with the manufacturer of their deer stands,” said Rickard. “Make sure your phones are charged and make sure someone knows what area you’re in and where you may be. It certainly helps us out in situations like that.”

Chief Rickard says thanks to new department software and 911 dispatchers keeping the hunter on the line calm, he was successfully located with no injuries and returned safely to his campsite.

