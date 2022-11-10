Buffalo (Mo.) Police Department busts many in 6-month undercover child predator investigation

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A six-month crackdown on child predators in Dallas county led to charges against eleven suspects. Police expect charges against another seven suspects.

Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel said this threat could also happen in your neighborhood.

”It was surprising when we first started; I didn’t know what kind of success we’d have with it,” said Chief Twitchel.

Four face charges of enticement of a child less than 15, some even having more charges. Chief Twitchel said this was part of a six-month investigation diving into child predators in and around Buffalo. But that’s not all of them.

“We do have seven that have been charged, and we have seven pending charges,” said Chief Twitchel.

Parents in Buffalo said this was eye-opening.

“I’m just floored,” said parent Alan Higgins. “I’ve got two kids. One that’s seven and one that’s eight years old.”

“Wow,” said parent Cleo Sarpy. “So much that happens right here in little buffalo that I would never have imagined.”

Chief Twitchel said his one officer put 360 hours of work into this undercover investigation, posing as a teenager and talking to men on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and more.

“As it progressed, more and more people were like-minded,” said Chief Twitchel. We had multiple people from all over the United States.”

Chief Twitchel said prosecutors charged people all over Missouri, but the crimes originated in Buffalo.

Investigators say the men thought they connected with a teen, the chats became sexual, and the suspects sometimes shared explicit pictures.

Parents say they are horrified.

“If it can happen in Buffalo, I guess it can happen anywhere,” said Higgins.

“It’s crazy,” said Sarpy. “But you have to admit things happen everywhere.”

Chief Twitchel said this investigation shows how child predators are always lurking and wants to warn parents to have those tough conversations with kids about online safety.

“Get in there and find out what they’re doing. These people are reaching out to kids when they’re not being monitored,” said Chief Twitchel. “The kids get embarrassed, and they don’t want to talk about it. It’s really it’s up to us as parents to see what our children are doing.”

Chief Twitchel said it’s essential to look after young kids because they usually don’t know what they are doing. He said teaching online safety at a young age is a priority.

