Care-to-Learn gives nearly 200 coats to kids at Springfield Public Schools

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Care-to-Learn shared coats with Springfield Public Schools on Thursday.

Bass Pro donated 187 coats to the nonprofit. The timing could not be more perfect with colder weather returning.

The group says it will help ensure students and teachers have what they need to create the best learning environment.

If you want to donate a coat, participate in KY3′s Coats for Kids program. You can drop off your coats at any Glo Cleaners through mid-January.

