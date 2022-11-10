Company reports internet outage at Libraries, and schools in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A water main break at MOREnet’s Springfield data center led to outages across the Ozarks at schools and colleges.

The outage happened Thursday morning. It impacts internet services at Springfield library branches and the Republic library branch. The outage also affected service at schools and colleges.

The company says it is working to restore power and connectivity.

