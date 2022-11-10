Company reports internet outage at Libraries, and schools in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A water main break at MOREnet’s Springfield data center led to outages across the Ozarks at schools and colleges.

The outage happened Thursday morning. It impacts internet services at Springfield library branches and the Republic library branch. The outage also affected service at schools and colleges.

The company says it is working to restore power and connectivity.

