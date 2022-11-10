Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor after receiving the most votes as a write-in candidate. (Source: WCCO, CITY OF BIRCHWOOD VILLAGE, CNN)
By Allen Henry
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town.

Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate.

She’s out of state celebrating the birth of her granddaughter, but when she returns to Birchwood Village, she’ll have a campaign victory to celebrate, too.

“I am very excited and grateful to all the people who helped and all the people who voted for me and are trusting me to lead the community,” Ford said.

Ford had considered running for mayor earlier this year, but potential health issues in her family kept her from throwing her hat in the ring.

Seemingly against the odds, Ford launched a write-in campaign against the two other candidates in late September, just weeks before Election Day.

According to preliminary results, Ford received 270 write-in votes.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
Before you drop an envelope in one of those blue boxes, United States Postal workers want you...
United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays
James Mast, 28, and Mary Mast, 29
Judge revokes bond for parents charged in death of Benton County, Mo., girl

Latest News

Central Crossing Fire District crews rescue deer hunter stuck in tree after his tree stand failed
Crews say the hunter was reported to be stuck 20-25 feet in a tree after his stand failed. It...
Barry County fire agency warns of dangers of tree stands after rescuing hunter
A restaurant in Stuart, Florida, was flooded by storm surge from Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday.
RAW: Storm surge floods restaurant
FILE - This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and...
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks